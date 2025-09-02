Miracle play sparks Toronto Argonauts to walk-off Labour Day win (& seven other thoughts)

The Toronto Argonauts made the trip down the QEW to face the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the annual Labour Day Classic on Monday afternoon at Hamilton Stadium. Both teams came in hungry for a win with the Tabbies aiming to solidify their spot atop the East Division, while the Argonauts looked keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the end, the Boatmen came away with a 35-33 victory in miracle fashion. Here are my thoughts on the game.

A last-second miracle

In a game that came down to the final possession, the Argonauts seized their moment. With just 12 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Nick Arbuckle delivered a 62-yard strike to Dejon Brissett in double coverage, setting the stage for Lirim Hajrullahu’s game-winning 13-yard field goal as time expired.

The field goal almost didn’t happen, however, as Brissett came close to running out the clock before getting out of bounds at the four-yard line. As the play happened live, it momentarily appeared as though that’s exactly what had happened — the receiver had fallen just shy of the goal line with no time left, giving Hamilton the win.

Instead, Brissett avoided a costly error but getting out of bounds just in the nick of time. Next time, he’ll have to avoid cutting things so closely. Situational football is important and the Argonauts didn’t need a touchdown to win the game — they needed a field goal.

The dramatic walk-off victory has given the Argonauts a huge boost heading into their bye week. Even at 4-8, they remain very much alive in the playoff hunt, now sitting only two games back of first-place Hamilton. Fittingly, just over a month from now, the Tiger-Cats will return the favour and make the trip down the QEW to decide the season series.

Argos survive leaky defence

This game deserves to be celebrated for the Argonauts’ dramatic win, but the defensive performance left plenty of reasons for concern. Allowing 33 points, only one fewer than last week, isn’t the kind of trend you want to see from a playoff hopeful.

What really stood out was how easily Hamilton’s playmakers torched the secondary. Kiondre Smith finished with 171 receiving yards, while Kenny Lawler added 123 of his own along with two touchdowns.

Frankly, if the Argonauts had lost this game, that would’ve been the main talking point. One opposing receiver cracking 100 yards happens from time to time, but giving up two explosive performances in the same game is a major red flag. If Toronto wants to be taken seriously as a playoff threat, they can’t afford to let opposing receivers dominate like that.

Right in the Polk of time

Makai Polk was a key piece of the Argonauts’ offence last season before taking his talents to Atlanta in hopes of breaking through in the NFL. After being cut by the Falcons earlier this summer, Polk returned to Toronto less than a week ago and his impact was felt immediately.

The 24-year-old quickly became one of Nick Arbuckle’s go-to targets, finishing with six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Looking ahead, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie expects Damonte Coxie to be back in the lineup after the bye week, which will only add to one of Toronto’s biggest strengths: its receiving corps. With Polk back in the fold, he feels less like a late addition and more like the cherry on top of an already deep unit.

Winning amid hostility

Tiger-Cats fans came into the Labour Day Classic desperate for a win on one of the most coveted dates on the CFL calendar. The Argonauts spoiled the party, silencing the 25,619 in attendance who filled Hamilton Stadium in black and yellow.

“I’m sure most of the fans were ready to go tailgate and drink beers and celebrate a Hamilton win,” Dinwiddie said postgame.

The Steeltown faithful bring an almost college-like atmosphere to every game. As the city’s most popular professional team, Hamilton lives and breathes the Tiger-Cats year-round, and when the Argonauts roll into town, that passion only intensifies. Fans pour their energy into the team, and when the moment is right, the players are able to feed off it and give it right back. It’s part of what makes this rivalry so fierce.

“Just go out there and play, you still got a job to do, they paid to get in here,” said Polk postgame. “They paid to watch us play, and I’m not really worried about them.”

Reset and reload

Toronto’s second bye week couldn’t come at a better time. With injuries piling up but momentum finally building, Toronto can use the break to reset while keeping a close eye on the rest of the East Division.

Hamilton, fresh off Monday’s loss, now turns to face Montreal and an Alouettes defeat would open the door for the Argonauts to slide into second place. That scenario could set the stage for a massive showdown on September 19 at BMO Field.

The players understand that even with a 4-8 record, the bye week is about more than rest. It’s a chance to be smart with recovery, sharpen details, and refocus for the stretch run. With only six regular-season games left on the schedule, the margin for error is thin and the Argonauts know it will take a strong effort to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Just remind the guys what we’re working towards and be smart on the bye week,” said offensive lineman Ryan Hunter postgame. “Rest, don’t do anything too crazy.”

The chef is back on the O-line

Along with Makai Polk’s return to the lineup, the Argonauts also welcomed back right tackle Ryan Hunter, who had been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury that landed him on the six-game injured list.

Hunter’s presence was a much-needed boost for an offensive line that has endured its share of struggles this season. His return not only added stability up front but also came at a crucial moment, as the offence appears to be finding its rhythm just as the games start to matter most.

“I was basically a day or two away from my season being done and then decided to just take the risk and rehab,” said Hunter. “I feel confident in my ability and my body’s ability to do it.”

Hunter admitted it was difficult for him personally to watch the Argonauts struggle while he was sidelined. As he described it, being forced to sit out was far from ideal, but returning for a game as wild and dramatic as the Labour Day Classic reminded him exactly why he plays the game.

Looking ahead

With the Argonauts heading into their bye week, the team now has a chance to rest, recover, and reset before preparing for their next challenge: a shot at redemption against the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks will make their lone visit to BMO Field on September 13 in what promises to be a pivotal game for both sides, as each remains in the hunt to secure a spot in the November dance known as the CFL playoffs.

Adding even more intrigue: the Elks defence features several former Argonauts eager to make a statement against their old team, setting the stage for a dramatic matchup coming out of the break.