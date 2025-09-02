Hamilton Tiger-Cats outgunned by Argonauts in Labour Day shootout (& seven other thoughts) 

This year’s Labour Day Classic between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts lived up to its name.

The Tabbies lost by a score of 35-33 thanks to incredible late-game heroics from Argonauts receiver Dejon Brissett. The local product’s 62-yard reception allowed Lirim Hajrullahu to kick the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock, handing Hamilton its third consecutive loss.

Here are my thoughts on one of the best Labour Day games in recent memory.

Still on the bye

The Tiger-Cats did not come out looking like a well-rested, refocused team. Hamilton took five penalties for 60 yards in the first half, and there were a ton of miscues between Bo Levi Mitchell and his receivers.

The running game, which looked promising at the beginning of the season, was nonexistent in both halves — Greg Bell had seven carries for 24 yards — and Hamilton failed to execute in the red zone twice despite being one of the best teams in the league at scoring when they reach the 25-yard line.

Defensively, Hamilton got off to a hot start but cooled off fast. Early pressure from the defensive line only culminated in one first-half sack and Toronto figured out how to beat the pressure by the second quarter, marching the football with relative ease.

Everything was going Toronto’s way when they went two-and-out and lined up for a routine punt with two minutes to go in the first half. Hamilton simply did not bring their best to start this one, and it cost them in the long run.

Hamilton’s own Tyler Ternowski

In a bubble, Tyler Ternowski’s blocked punt-turned-touchdown was a really cool play to watch. The surrounding circumstances are what make the CFL special.

There are thousands of Tiger-Cats fans who grew up dreaming of making a game-changing play for their hometown team on Labour Day. Ternowski is no stranger to making plays for the Ticats, but I think even he will say turning that dream into a reality was pretty cool.

Down 15-6, Ternowski injected life into the Hamilton crowd by getting the edge and blocking John Haggerty’s punt. The ball fell right into the hands of Devin Veresuk in the end zone and the Labour Day Classic was back on. What a play and moment.

Chaos and madness ensue

After Ternowski’s block, this one got wild. Hamilton got a stop on defence to get the ball back. Bo Levi Mitchell then threw an interception, which looked to be going for six, before Hamilton stripped the ball and knocked it out of bounds to get possession back.

At that point, Hamilton had to have felt fortunate to be down only two points and wisely ran out the first-half clock.

The sleeping tiger awakes

The second half was more of what we’re used to seeing from the major producers on Hamilton’s offence. Bo Levi Mitchell ended the night going 27-of-37 with 405 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception after completing only eight passes in the first half.