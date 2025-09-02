Hamilton Tiger-Cats outgunned by Argonauts in Labour Day shootout (& seven other thoughts) 

This year’s Labour Day Classic between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts lived up to its name.
The Tabbies lost by a score of 35-33 thanks to incredible late-game heroics from Argonauts receiver Dejon Brissett. The local product’s 62-yard reception allowed Lirim Hajrullahu to kick the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock, handing Hamilton its third consecutive loss.
Here are my thoughts on one of the best Labour Day games in recent memory.
Still on the bye
The Tiger-Cats did not come out looking like a well-rested, refocused team. Hamilton took five penalties for 60 yards in the first half, and there were a ton of miscues between Bo Levi Mitchell and his receivers.
The running game, which looked promising at the beginning of the season, was nonexistent in both halves — Greg Bell had seven carries for 24 yards — and Hamilton failed to execute in the red zone twice despite being one of the best teams in the league at scoring when they reach the 25-yard line.
Defensively, Hamilton got off to a hot start but cooled off fast. Early pressure from the defensive line only culminated in one first-half sack and Toronto figured out how to beat the pressure by the second quarter, marching the football with relative ease.
Everything was going Toronto’s way when they went two-and-out and lined up for a routine punt with two minutes to go in the first half. Hamilton simply did not bring their best to start this one, and it cost them in the long run.
Hamilton’s own Tyler Ternowski
In a bubble, Tyler Ternowski’s blocked punt-turned-touchdown was a really cool play to watch. The surrounding circumstances are what make the CFL special.
There are thousands of Tiger-Cats fans who grew up dreaming of making a game-changing play for their hometown team on Labour Day. Ternowski is no stranger to making plays for the Ticats, but I think even he will say turning that dream into a reality was pretty cool.
Down 15-6, Ternowski injected life into the Hamilton crowd by getting the edge and blocking John Haggerty’s punt. The ball fell right into the hands of Devin Veresuk in the end zone and the Labour Day Classic was back on. What a play and moment.
Chaos and madness ensue
After Ternowski’s block, this one got wild. Hamilton got a stop on defence to get the ball back. Bo Levi Mitchell then threw an interception, which looked to be going for six, before Hamilton stripped the ball and knocked it out of bounds to get possession back.
At that point, Hamilton had to have felt fortunate to be down only two points and wisely ran out the first-half clock.
The sleeping tiger awakes
The second half was more of what we’re used to seeing from the major producers on Hamilton’s offence. Bo Levi Mitchell ended the night going 27-of-37 with 405 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception after completing only eight passes in the first half.
A large part of the turnaround was getting Kenny Lawler going. After a quiet first half, Mitchell leaned on the connection and the star receiver ended the night with nine receptions for 123 yards and two scores. Kiondre Smith also had a monstrous night for the Tiger-Cats — he was their most consistent player all night and picked up seven receptions for 172 yards. Shemar Bridges also got in on the action with a touchdown of his own.
The third and fourth quarters had me wondering what the score would have been if Hamilton had started on time.
Defensive disappearance
Hamilton played the exact opposite of complementary football on Monday. When the defence was rolling, the offence was stagnant. When the offence got going, the defence could not get a stop.
Touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter helped the Argonauts overcome a 27-18 deficit with eight minutes and change left in the contest.
Toronto used a variation of the same motion three times in the red zone. What’s most frustrating is Hamilton sniffed it out the first time before allowing the Argonauts to score twice on it. You can’t get beaten by the same look multiple times if you’re going to win big games.
The pressure on Arbuckle completely dried up, as it has late in games all year long. When the Tiger-Cats needed it most, the secondary could not make a play. Jamal Peters can only do so much if Nick Arbuckle decides not to throw his way.
They had their moments, including a big stop to get the ball back and give Hamilton a chance, but the defence was not good enough in the second half.
Ice in his veins
I’ve said this multiple times, and Mitchell proved it again: games like this are why the Tiger-Cats signed Bo Levi Mitchell. There is nobody better with everything on the line.
When the lights are brightest, he steps up. Down five points with 50 seconds to work with, Mitchell quickly picked apart the Argos secondary. He opened the drive with a 50-yard pass to Lawler before finding him in the end zone for the go-ahead score.
After failing on the two-point conversion, Hamilton had a one-point lead with 12 seconds left. It looked like Mitchell had done what he has so many times in the past.
Brissett gets the last laugh
Dejon Brissett’s reception to set up the game-winning field goal will be nightmare fuel for the Tiger-Cats for years to come.
Maybe it’s because there were 12 seconds on the clock. Maybe it’s because Brissett made the play between two defenders and somehow stayed on his feet. Maybe it’s because it erased another incredible late-game drive by Mitchell.
Take your pick. For me, it’s all of the above.
Hamilton did not play their best football game, but were in prime position to steal another Labour Day Classic. Instead, Toronto walked away the victors in one of the most entertaining rivalry games in recent memory and all of a sudden the East Division is wide open again.
As good as they have been at times, Hamilton is one game above .500 with no cakewalk ahead of them. Their schedule to close out the year is Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Toronto, Winnipeg twice, and Calgary.
Somehow, the Tiger-Cats still remain in first place in the East Division at 6-5 with a game in hand on Toronto, though Montreal is breathing down their necks at 5-6.
There could also be a crossover to worry about should Toronto manage to catch Hamilton. It’s an outside possibility, but a possibility nonetheless. Ottawa seems the least likely to make a playoff push at 3-8, but can definitely play spoiler.
It wasn’t long ago that the Tiger-Cats sat atop the CFL power rankings. They need to play more consistent football if they want to keep themselves in the playoff picture.