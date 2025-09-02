Chad Kelly teases possible return for Toronto Argonauts after bye week

It appears Chad Kelly might be ready to return to the lineup for the Toronto Argonauts based on a recent social media post.

Kelly took to his Instagram page to publish a video, which is embedded at the bottom of this article, featuring clips of him wearing an Argonauts uniform at BMO Field. At the end of the post, the words “the comeback” are emblazoned across the screen along with a date: September 13, 2025. This also happens to be the date of Toronto’s next game — a home matchup against the Edmonton Elks.

The 31-year-old has yet to dress for the Argonauts since he suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula during the East Final last year. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has offered differing timelines for the quarterback’s return, calling him “week-to-week” near the end of July. He also voiced concerns about playing Kelly coming off such a serious injury given the struggles of his team’s offensive line.

Nick Arbuckle has started all 12 of Toronto’s games this season, completing 72.8 percent of his passes for 3,828 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 38 times for 150 yards and two scores to lead the team in rushing until Spencer Brown passed him during the Labour Day Classic against Hamilton on Monday.

Kelly has dressed for 45 career regular-season CFL games, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,871 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He has also rushed 113 times for 599 yards and 19 scores. The native of Buffalo, N.Y. won a Grey Cup with Toronto as a rookie in 2022 and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023.

The Toronto Argonauts (4-8) currently sit third in the East Division standings following back-to-back wins over the B.C. Lions and Tiger-Cats.

