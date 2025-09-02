3DownNation Podcast: Labour Day reaction, 2027 Grey Cup bids, wild U Sports finishes

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott react to the three Labour Day Classics from the weekend, which teams could bid for the 2027 Grey Cup, two wild finishes in U Sports, what’s next for Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma, the Hamilton Hurricanes hosting the first-ever Ted Goveia Bowl, Ajou Ajou returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Adam Bighill making his Calgary Stampeders debut, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers bringing back Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson.

