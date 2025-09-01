Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson after NFL stint

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson following his stint with the New York Jets. The club announced that he has also signed an extension with the team through 2026.

The 26-year-old native of Ashburn, Ga. was waived by the Jets after the completion of the preseason, during which he made three catches for 38 yards. He became a free agent after passing through waivers and remained unsigned until he inked his deal with Winnipeg.

Wilson caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular-season games with the Blue Bombers in 2024, his first season in the CFL. He finished ninth in receiving yards league-wide and second on the team behind Nic Demski.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound target played 51 collegiate games at Florida State University where he caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 as an undrafted free agent but didn’t appear in any regular-season games with the team.

The Blue Bombers (6-5) lost the annual Labour Day Classic to the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) by a score of 34-30 on Sunday evening. The teams will face off in the annual Banjo Bowl at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday.