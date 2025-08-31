The Toronto Argonauts have added Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula to their exclusive negotiation list.

Pribula is entering his redshirt junior season with the Tigers after transferring this offseason. In his debut start against Central Arkansas on Friday, he completed 23-of-28 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 10 times for 65 yards and two majors.

The native of York, Penn. originally committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit in 2022, but played sparingly as a backup. Over three seasons, he threw for 424 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 571 yards and 10 scores.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to the negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and many are unaware that their rights have been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT.