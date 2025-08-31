Hamilton Tiger-Cats add Canadian receiver Shedler Fervius

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian receiver Shedler Fervius.

Fervius was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes. The 26-year-old played 19 regular-season games over three seasons with the Alouettes, catching seven passes for 87 yards. He won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023.

The native of Scarborough, Ont. suited up in 18 games at Saint Mary’s University, where he recorded 59 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (3-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats had a bye to recover from their loss to the Riders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with sunny skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.