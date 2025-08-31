Calgary Stampeders add Texas Tech QB Behren Morton to negotiation list

The Calgary Stampeders have added Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton to their exclusive negotiation list.

A former four-star recruit out of Eastland, Tex., Morton is in his redshirt senior season with the Red Raiders. He has appeared in 34 career games and made 25 start, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 6,410 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. The six-foot-two, 220-pound pivot has also rushed for 75 yards and seven majors.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to the negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and many are unaware that their rights have been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

The Calgary Stampeders (7-3) will host the Edmonton Elks (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT.