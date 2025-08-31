All-star receiver Makai Polk to make season debut for Toronto Argonauts in Labour Day Classic

The Toronto Argonauts are adding a major piece directly into their starting lineup for the Labour Day Classic.

Receiver Makai Polk, who was signed on Tuesday after a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, will make his season debut as a starter for Toronto on Monday. The six-foot-three, 197-pound target caught 61 passes for 1,024 yards with five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games with the Argonauts in 2024, earning an All-East Division selection. He also recorded 14 receptions for 272 yards and one score during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

In a corresponding move, veteran receiver DaVaris Daniels, who has caught 30 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season, has been placed on the six-game injured list with a hip issue. Rookie Dorian Anderson comes in for added depth in the receiving corps.

Up front, the Argos could get another big boost from the return of reigning Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter at right tackle. John Bosse kicks inside to right guard and bumps Anthony Vandal out of the starting lineup, while Shane Richards takes over at left guard for Sage Doxtater, who will sit out this week with a head injury. That group will pave the way for Spencer Brown at running back, as Deonta McMahon has been ruled out with an ankle problem.

Defensively, the team will be without promising rookie safety Derek Slywka (ankle), who has amassed 36 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and a pair of touchdowns. Canadian Tyshon Blackburn will step in as the starter, while American Willie Drew makes his debut as a depth piece.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 25 degrees with sunny skies. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.