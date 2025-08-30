Returner Mario Alford back for Saskatchewan Roughriders in Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be getting a big boost to their return game ahead of the Labour Day Classic.

Veteran returner Mario Alford will make his return to the lineup after missing the last five games with a hip injury. The 34-year-old overcame questions about his job security in training camp to produce a hot start to the season, averaging 12.1 yards per punt return and 30.9 yards per kickoff, while taking one to the house in Week 3.

Also back for the special teams unit is leading tackler Nick Wiebe, who sat out last week with a knee injury. Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. will sit out as a healthy scratch, while rookie returner Drae McCray has been placed on the one-game injured list due to a head injury.

Defensively, the team will be without starting safety Nelson Lokombo this week due to an ankle injury, with backup Jaxon Ford stepping into the role. Boundary cornerback Marcus Sayles is back in theory, though he remains a game-time decision for the second week with a hip injury.

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou will make his season debut after being cut by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week, though he remains listed as a backup to Tommy Nield. Mitch Picton will be a healthy scratch as a result.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 29 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.