3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 13

The best week of the CFL’s regular-season schedule is here: Labour Day Weekend. We’ve only got three games to watch but they’re all time-honoured classics, including a clash of prairie foes, the Battle of Ontario, and the Battle of Alberta.

Edmonton-based reporter Andrew Hoskins and Calgary-based reporter Ryan Ballantine are tied for the lead in our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 13 in the CFL.

Sunday, August 31: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-4.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are home favourites against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the annual Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium. The Blue Bombers have won three of the last four Labour Day Classics, including last year’s affair, though the Riders are coming into this one with a better record on the season, sitting four points ahead of their prairie rivals in the West Division standings. Winnipeg is dealing with injuries in the receiving corps, though Dalton Schoen is trending towards a return. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan could have multiple key pieces missing from the secondary in Marcus Sayles and Nelson Lokombo.

ABBOTT: As long as this doesn’t come down to a field goal, I like the Riders’ chances at home.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Both of these teams have one loss combined when not playing Calgary. Give it to the home team in a close one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Bombers have won four of their last six in Regina, and three of the last four Labour Day Classics. It’s almost always a close game too, which is why I have no idea why Saskatchewan is so heavily favoured.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: It feels like the Riders need this for reasons beyond just the standings, but it’ll be close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Riders will look to bounce back after last week’s disappointing performance.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: You typically can’t go wrong picking the home team on Labour Day.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: This has been all Winnipeg in recent years, but the Riders want to bounce back after last week and will at home.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders have looked really good against the non-Calgary portion of the league lately. They keep that up at home this weekend.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: Winnipeg always faces long odds on Labour Day weekend, and with an inferior record this time, it’s hard to envision them pulling an upset. I’m still willing to bet they’ll keep it close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

THOMAS: Winnipeg has feasted here, but I like the Riders to put on a better performance than we saw from them last time around.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Winnipeg 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 6, Winnipeg 4.

Monday, September 1: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-6) at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are home favourites against the Toronto Argonauts on Monday for the Battle of Ontario edition of the Labour Day Classic. The Boatmen are coming off a shocking 52-34 drubbing of the B.C. Lions during which Nick Arbuckle threw for over 400 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, while the Ticats are coming off a bye after getting blown out by Saskatchewan the previous week. Toronto may insert all-star Makai Polk into the starting lineup after repatriating him from the NFL earlier in the week, while Hamilton is still assessing the injury status of key pieces like Stavros Katsantonis.

ABBOTT: I’m twisting myself into knots justifying this, but I just have a gut feeling.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: Hamilton is rested and ready to put the division to bed.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: I want to pick the Argos, but I think the Ticats coming off the bye gives them a slight edge.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: Worse Hamilton teams have beaten better Toronto teams in this game.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos are improving, but it won’t be enough against the Tiger-Cats

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: You typically can’t go wrong picking the home team on Labour Day.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: Hamilton’s defence plays a lot better than B.C.’s and they are coming off the bye.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: The Argos were able to outscore their problems last week. I don’t think they can do it again against the Ticats coming off the bye.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

McGUIRE: The Cats have had a bye week to lick their wounds but this Argo offence is showing pure fire! I smell an upset cooking.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Hamilton is coming off a bye with a bitter taste in their mouths. The Tiger-Cats continue their Labour Day dominance over the Argos.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 8, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, Toronto 3.

Monday, September 1: Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (-7.5) at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The Calgary Stampeders are heavy home favourites over the Edmonton Elks on Monday for the Battle of Alberta edition of the Labour Day Classic. The Stampeders are coming off a statement win over Saskatchewan, while the Elks are on a three-game winning streak during which Justin Rankin has emerged as a fringe M.O.P. candidate. Calgary might actually get some pieces back for their deep receiving corps, while Edmonton has lost defensive end Robbie Smith and receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. long term.

ABBOTT: The Elks are improving, but there is no need to overthink this.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Typically I’d shy away from a wide spread like this, but Calgary has won by at least two scores in their first meeting against every other Western team.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary. .

FILOSO: The Stampeders are the best team in the CFL, but nine points feels like too much of a spread to cover.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Things are looking up in Edmonton but not quite to this level.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks are on a good streak, but the Stamps are on another level right now

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: You typically can’t go wrong picking the home team on Labour Day.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: The Elks have a steep challenge against a Stampeders team that’s good in all three phases. Much like Fajardo’s first two games, this will be closer than expected.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton is playing better, but Calgary has blown out better teams than them. Combine that with a Labour Day crowd and the choice seems clear.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

McGUIRE: The Stamps should win this one but the spread seems a bit high for beating a squad coming off three straight wins.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

THOMAS: Calgary earned a huge win last week. As good as Edmonton has been of late, the Stampeders won’t let this one get away.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 10, Edmonton 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 7, Edmonton 3.

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 32-15

HOSKINS — 32-15

ABBOTT — 31-16

HERRERA-VERGARA — 30-17

HODGE — 29-18

KLEIN — 29-18

THOMAS — 29-18

McGUIRE — 28-19

FILOSO — 26-21

GASSON — 25-22

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 30-17

ABBOTT — 26-21

BALLANTINE — 26-21

HERRERA-VERGARA — 26-21

FILOSO — 25-22

THOMAS — 24-22

HODGE — 23-24

KLEIN — 23-24

HOSKINS — 22-25

GASSON — 20-27