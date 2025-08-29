Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver Max McLeod from practice roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released American receiver Max McLeod from their practice roster.

The 24-year-old was signed on July 21 but had yet to see game action. He was released following the additions of receivers Cam Echols and Kyran Moore earlier this week, as well as the possible return of Dalton Schoen.

The six-foot-one, 197-pound target played collegiately at the Colorado School of Mines, an NCAA Division II program located in Golden, Co., where he caught 290 passes for 4,688 yards and 54 touchdowns over 55 collegiate games. He was twice named first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

McLeod attended rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason but didn’t sign with the team. He reportedly ran a 4.53-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in March.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.