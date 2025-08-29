Washington Commanders release former Calgary Stampeders OL Julian Good-Jones

The Washington Commanders have released former CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones with an injury settlement.

The 28-year-old was waived with an injury designation on August 20 and cleared waivers, reverting to the team’s injured reserve. After receiving a settlement, he’ll now be free to sign with any team when healthy and won’t have to sit out the year.

Good-Jones was originally signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice roster in November 2023 and dressed for one game with the Commanders, playing two offensive snaps during the team’s regular-season finale against Dallas. He spent the duration of the 2024 season on Washington’s practice squad after being waived as part of final cuts.

The Iowa State product signed with the Eagles in January 2023 and spent the first half of the season on the team’s practice roster. This was his second stint with the team, as he signed with them as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

Good-Jones made 22 starts over the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders primarily at right tackle. Calgary allowed 17 sacks in his final season and led the league in rushing yards.

The native of Cedar Rapids, Ia., does not have his rights held by any CFL team and would be a free agent if he elected to come back north of the border.