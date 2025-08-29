Embattled kicker Brett Lauther misses Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice for birth of child

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ kicker Brett Lauther had a very good reason to miss practice this week.

The veteran specialist and his wife welcomed their first child, Townes Mary Ann Lauther, on Thursday, he announced via social media. He was absent from practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons, but originally attended Thursday’s session, before rushing off the field mid-way through to attend the birth.

The Truro, N.S., has struggled this season, connecting on 22-of-34 field goals for a league-worst conversion rate of 64.7 percent. That is significantly below his career mark of 81.1 percent and prompted the team to sign youngster Campbell Fair as a possible replacement last week.

It remains unclear as to whether Lauther will kick this week, but he has a history of bouncing back from early-season struggles. After a rocky start to 2024, the 34-year-old made 28-of-29 field goals to end the regular season, including 22 straight after the Labour Day Classic. That number grew to 27 in a row, counting the West Semi-Final and West Final last year, after going a perfect five-for-five in the playoffs.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 29 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.