CFL fans walking from BMO Field to Hamilton Stadium for Labour Day Classic to support cancer research

Thousands of CFL fans will journey to Labour Day games across the country this week by plane, train, and automobile, but a small contingent in Ontario will be making the trek down the QEW on foot.

On Friday night, the quartet of Connor Sauve, Dallas Bergen, Nick Small, and Rick Boccaccio set off from BMO Field on a four-day walk to Hamilton Stadium in advance of Monday’s Labour Day Classic. This is the second year that Sauve and Bergen have completed the march to the rivalry game, which serves as a fundraising event for CFL Fans Fight Cancer.

The 65-kilometre walk will be split into four segments — three 20-kilometre daily marches, followed by a five-kilometre run to the finish on gameday. They’ll end in Mississauga on Friday, Oakville on Saturday, and Hamilton on Sunday. All who want to join for any stretch are invited.

CFL Fans Fight Cancer was founded 20 years ago in support of CFL legend Ron Lancaster when he was diagnosed with the disease. The group takes part in various fundraising initiatives throughout the season to raise money for a cancer research organization in the Grey Cup host city. Last year’s efforts resulted in a $75,000 donation in Vancouver, while CancerCare Manitoba will receive the benefit of this season’s events.

This week’s march to Hamilton is particularly poignant after Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ted Goveia was diagnosed with a serious form of cancer before the season. This is his first Labour Day Classic in the role.

Donations for the fundraiser can be made at cflfansfightcancer.com.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.