Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou returns to Saskatchewan Roughriders following NFL stint

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou has decided to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Unfortunately, he got released from Indy. We’ve had contact. We’re expecting to see him back at some point, but I haven’t seen him,” head coach Corey Mace said.

“Everybody welcomes that kid into the building, love his personality and he’s a good football player too.”

The six-foot-two, 220-pound target signed with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason after working out for at least three NFL teams. He was targeted eight times over three NFL preseason games, recording four receptions for 27 yards. Ajou was waived among final training camp roster cuts by Indy and went through waivers unclaimed.

The Brooks, Alta. native was selected by the Riders in the seventh round, 59th overall during the 2024 CFL Draft. He registered 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns through 12 regular-season games as a rookie in the three-down league while making four starts prior to ending last year on the six-game injured list.

The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at Clemson University where he played in 22 games, recording eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. He transferred to the University of South Florida in 2022 and played one game then missed the rest of the season due to a groin injury. He finished his collegiate career at Garden City Community College in 2023 where he made 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns over seven games.

Ajou remains under contract with Saskatchewan through the 2026 CFL season. He rejoins the 8-2 Roughriders as the team prepares to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET in the 60th annual Labour Day Classic.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.