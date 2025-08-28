Riders’ Kian Schaffer-Baker ‘pretty close’ to returning from foot injury

Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker has practiced with his teammates which gives a sign he’s nearing a return after suffering a foot injury in Week 1.

“You guys start seeing him then you know that the return is pretty close. I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but like I said earlier in the season, we definitely expected him back before season’s end and we’re getting closer,” head coach Corey Mace said.

Schaffer-Baker was placed on the six-game injured list June 13 and he’s been rehabbing ever since. The 27-year-old has missed nine games while the Riders produced an 8-2 record through the first 10 games in the 2025 CFL season.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound pass catcher missed four games last year with a shoulder injury. He recorded 52 receptions for 735 yards with four touchdowns in 14 regular season games with Saskatchewan in 2024.

Schaffer-Baker was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall during the 2020 CFL Draft coming out of the University of Guelph. He’s accumulated 205 catches for 2,688 yards with 14 touchdowns in 53 career games.

The Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET in the 60th annual Labour Day Classic. The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.