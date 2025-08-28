Montreal Alouettes add NFL QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to negotiation list

The Montreal Alouettes have added NFL quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to their negotiation list.

The 25-year-old recently attended training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released amid final roster cuts. He is currently a free agent.

The native of Columbia, S.C. was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team, going 1-4 as a starter and completing 52.6 percent of his passes for 880 yards, one touchdown, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 35 times for 187 yards.

The six-foot-two, 203-pound passer played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where he was twice named second-team All-Pac 12. He completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,695 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions with the Bruins and carried the ball 470 times for 1,827 yards and 28 scores.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-6) are currently on a bye week. On Saturday, Sept. 6, they will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Percival Molson Stadium.