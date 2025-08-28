Edmonton Elks move Steven Dunbar Jr., Robbie Smith to six-game injured list

It appears the Edmonton Elks will be without two key starters for the foreseeable future as receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. and defensive lineman Robbie Smith have been placed on the six-game injured list, according to the CFL’s transactions page.

Dunbar Jr. has caught 44 passes for 511 yards and two touchdowns over 10 regular-season games with the Elks to lead the team in receptions and yardage. The 29-year-old native of New Orleans, La. has caught 274 passes for 3,836 yards and 22 touchdowns over 70 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton and Hamilton.

Smith has recorded 16 defensive tackles with Edmonton through eight regular-season games. The 28-year-old native of Brampton, Ont. joined the team as a high-priced free agent following a five-year run with the Toronto Argonauts during which he made 127 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception, winning two Grey Cups.

The Edmonton Elks (4-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (7-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.