Winnipeg Blue Bombers add QB Jarrett Guarantano to negotation list

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to their exclusive negotiation list. The move came one day after the Toronto Argonauts dropped his rights.

The 27-year-old is currently under contract with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. He completed 40 percent of his passes for 29 yards and one interception with the team this past season, seeing action in two regular-season games. In 2024, he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 301 yards with the Houston Roughnecks.

The native of Lodi, N.J. originally joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He joined the Denver Broncos later that year but didn’t see any regular-season snaps with the team.

The six-foot-three, 219-pound passer played collegiately at the University of Tennessee for five years before transferring to Washington State University for his final season, where he played only two games due to a knee injury. In total, he completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions over 44 collegiate games.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.