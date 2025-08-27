Toronto Argonauts sign Heisman Trophy runner-up QB Max Duggan

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Max Duggan, who was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Duggan played collegiately at Texas Christian University where he threw for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions over 47 games, going 25-18 as a starter. He also carried the ball 488 times for 1,856 yards and 28 scores along the ground.

The 24-year-old’s best season came in 2022 when he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions and ran the ball for 423 yards and nine scores. He led the Horned Frogs to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Duggan finished second behind Caleb Williams for the Heisman Trophy that year but earned several other accolades, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. He was also named the Big 12 Athlete of the Year, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12, and a second-team All-American.

The six-foot-two, 207-pound passer was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the team but didn’t take any offensive snaps, spending most of that time on the practice roster. He was released by the Chargers near the end of training camp in 2024.

Duggan played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in 2025, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 696 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran the ball 59 times for 300 yards and five scores, going 5-0 as a starter.

The native of Council Bluffs, Iowa recorded a 4.52-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine along with a 4.45-second shuttle, 7.26-second three-cone, 30.5-inch vertical jump, and nine-foot, eight-inch broad jump.

The Argonauts have also signed American defensive lineman Joe Wallace and Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron.

Doiron was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He attended training camp with the team but was released at the start of June amid final roster cuts. The 24-year-old native of London, Ont. has since had a practice roster stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, though he was recently let go by the team.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.