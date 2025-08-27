Saskatchewan Huskies top Canada West coaches poll

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies have topped the Canada West coaches poll heading into the 2025 regular season.

The team received four of six first-place votes, while the second-place Manitoba Bisons earned two. The third-place Regina Rams and fourth-place UBC Thunderbirds finished close on Manitoba’s heels, then the fifth-place Calgary Dinos and sixth-place Alberta Golden Bears rounded out the rankings.

The Huskies finished third in the Canada West standings at 5-3 last season before upsetting UBC in the Hardy Cup semifinal round by a score of 38-33. Despite the loss, it marked Saskatchewan’s return to the conference title game after missing out in 2023. The Huskies appeared in four straight Hardy Cups from 2018 to 2022, winning three of them.

The Bisons finished atop the Canada West standings in 2024 with a record of 7-1, though they were upset by the Regina Rams in the Hardy Cup semifinal round by a score of 28-25. The Rams then went on to win the Hardy Cup over Saskatchewan the following week by a score of 19-14, marking their first conference title since 2000.

The action will start on Thursday when the Manitoba Bisons visit the UBC Thunderbirds at 9:30 p.m. EDT at Thunderbird Stadium. The Calgary Dinos will then visit the Regina Rams on Friday night, as will the Saskatchewan Huskies visit the Alberta Golden Bears.

All games can be streamed on CanadaWestTV, while the Huskies and Rams can also be viewed on television on SaskTel maxTV and maxTV Stream.

