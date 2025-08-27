Cleveland Browns sign former Toronto Argonauts DL Ralph Holley to practice roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Ralph Holley to their practice roster.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound defender signed with the Brown this offseason after helping Toronto win the Grey Cup in 2024. He was a standout along the defensive line, recording 22 tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble. His eight sacks tied for the league lead despite him playing mostly on the interior for Toronto.

The 25-year-old worked out for seven NFL teams before signing with the Browns, including the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints. He recorded one tackle in three preseason games.

The native of West Bloomfield, Mich. played collegiately at Western Michigan University where he recorded 138 tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 50 games with the Broncos. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2020 and second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2021.

At his pro day in 2022, Holley ran 4.99 in the 40-yard dash, 4.67 short shuttle, and 7.53 three-cone drill while recording a 30-inch vertical and an eight-foot, 10-inch broad jump. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times.

The Argonauts still control Holley’s exclusive CFL rights for the rest of 2025.

