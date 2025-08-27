Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma works out for New York Giants: sources

The New York Giants have flown Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma in for a work out on Thursday, per NFL sources.

The 23-year-old was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday and has since cleared, making him an NFL free agent. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions over three NFL preseason games with the Packers, recording a 104.6 QB rating.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound passer signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May following a rookie mini-camp tryout, becoming the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and flashed despite limited reps in training camp.

The London, Ont. native won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2024 while leading Wilfrid Laurier University to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the chance to be the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl college all-star game and first Canadian university quarterback.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. The big QB was twice named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

Elgersma’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as the Blue and Gold selected him in the second round during the 2025 CFL Draft.