Arizona Cardinals sign former Edmonton Elks DL Elliott Brown to practice roster

The Arizona Cardinals have signed American defensive lineman Elliott Brown to their practice roster one day after waiving him.

The 27-year-old signed with the Cardinals in January after working out for at least two NFL teams. His exclusive CFL rights remains with the Edmonton Elks, who released him to allow him to pursue the NFL.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound edge rusher was a member of the Elks in 2024 and started all 18 regular-season games along the defensive line. Brown recorded 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and one forced fumble. In 2023, he made 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble over nine games with Edmonton.

The native of Odenton, Md. played five collegiate seasons at the University of Virginia, making 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception over 53 games. He broke out as a senior in 2021 when he made five starts and notched 42 total tackles and three sacks.

The Edmonton Elks (4-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (7-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Stampeders beat up Saskatchewan last week to sweep the season series.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and 770 CHQR in Calgary.