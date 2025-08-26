Toronto Argonauts sign All-East Division receiver Makai Polk following NFL stint

The Toronto Argonauts have brought back American receiver Makai Polk following a stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound target caught 61 passes for 1,024 yards with five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games with the Argonauts in 2024, earning an All-East Division selection. He also recorded 14 receptions for 272 yards and one score during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The native of Richmond, Calif. signed with the Falcons in January after working out for at least five NFL teams. He had previously been a member of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants prior to signing his first CFL contract.

The 24-year-old was released by Atlanta at end of July and he remained a free agent until the Argonauts signed him on Tuesday. The team retained his exclusive CFL rights following his departure for the Falcons.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.