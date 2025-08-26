Toronto Argonauts release recently-benched DL Jordan Williams, one other

The Toronto Argonauts have released American defensive lineman Jordan Williams and Canadian fullback Wilt Gabriel.

Williams started the first 10 games of the regular season at defensive tackle and recorded 10 defensive tackles and one touchdown. He was benched this past week in favour of rookie Ricky Correia, who made his first career CFL start and recorded two defensive tackles against the B.C. Lions.

The six-foot-five, 285-pound native of Virginia Beach, Va. played nine regular-season game with the Argonauts in 2024, making 12 defensive tackles and two sacks and winning a Grey Cup. He had previous professional stints with the Miami Dolphins and Memphis Showboats.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at Clemson University and Virginia Tech University, winning a National Championship with the Tigers in 2018. He made 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 collegiate games.

Gabriel joined the team’s practice roster in mid-August. The 29-year-old native of Montreal, Que. finished his collegiate career at Houston Christian in 2022 after stints at Coastal Carolina and Independence Community College.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.