Toronto Argonauts add former Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune to negotiation list

The Toronto Argonauts have added former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune to their negotiation list after he was released by the team on Monday.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound passer originally joined the Cardinals as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He dressed for 13 regular-season games over two years with the team, completing 60.9 percent of his pass attempts for 70 yards and two interceptions and going 0-1 as a starter.

The 26-year-old native of Plano, Texas played collegiately at the University of Houston where he threw for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 scores, earning a first-team All-AAC selection in 2022.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Toronto Argonauts (3-8) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.