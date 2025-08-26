Saskatchewan Roughriders flag raised at Regina City Hall ahead of Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were honoured by the City of Regina on Monday when a flag bearing their logo was raised in a special ceremony.

“The Labour Day Classic is a cherished tradition that unites our city in pride, passion and community spirit,” said mayor Chad Bachynski in a statement. “Raising the Roughrider flag at City Hall is our way of honouring 60 years of unforgettable memories and celebrating the unwavering loyalty of Rider Nation. Let’s paint Regina green and cheer loud as we welcome another epic showdown at Mosaic Stadium.”

This is an anniversary for the Labour Day Classic as this will by the 60th edition of the annual rivalry game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The flag will fly at City Hall for the entire week, while team flags will also fly across the Albert Street bridge.

“For 60 years, the annual Labour Day Classic has brought Rider fans together at Mosaic Stadium, creating one of the most electric game day experiences in professional sports,” said team president and CEO Craig Reynolds. “We know seeing the Roughrider flag at City Hall and along the bridge will be a source of pride for all our fans as they gather to bring the noise when we play the Blue Bombers on Sunday.”

The game sold out three weeks ago, though the Roughriders have since added some standing-room-only tickets. Last year’s crowd was 33,861, which is slightly over the official capacity of Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan holds a 38-21 all-time record in the Labour Day Classic, though the Blue Bombers have won three of the last four rivalry games, including last year when Winnipeg staved off a late-game surge from the home side to win 35-33.

This is going to be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had at Mosaic Stadium for a rider game ever. Hear more from Roughriders President-CEO, Craig Reynolds as the Roughriders flag flies outside City Hall ahead of the 60th Labour Day Classic! 📺 https://t.co/hOImyP6U4C pic.twitter.com/Z7i7WLct2V — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 26, 2025

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.