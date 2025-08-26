Saskatchewan Roughriders add longtime NFL QB Easton Stick to negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added longtime NFL quarterback Easton Stick to their negotiation list.

The 29-year-old attended training camp with the Atlanta Falcons but was released by the team on Tuesday. He completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 520 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions during the preseason.

The native of Omaha, Neb. was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Chargers, completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 1,133 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, rushing 27 times for 144 yards and one score, and going 0-4 as a starter.

The six-foot-one, 224-pound passer played collegiately at North Dakota State University where he won four FCS National Championships. He threw for 8,693 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions and ran 427 times for 2,523 yards and 41 scores.

According to Spotrac, Stick has earned $8.3 million playing the NFL.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders dropped former NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci from their negotiation list after adding him on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound passer threw for 219 yards as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, going 0-1 as a starter. He returned to the team in 2021 but spent the entire year on the club’s practice roster.

The native of Atlanta, Ga. joined the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and threw for a league-leading 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 305 yards and three scores along the ground.

DiNucci has since had stints with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons, though he never saw any regular-season action. According to Spotrac, DiNucci has earned $1.25 million in the NFL.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.