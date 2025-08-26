Indianapolis Colts waive former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou: report

The Indianapolis Colts have waived Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound target signed with the Colts this past offseason after working out for at least three NFL teams. Ajou was targeted eight times over three preseason games and made four receptions for 27 yards, helping the team secure one first down.

The native of Brooks, Alta. was a seventh-round pick of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2024 CFL Draft. He made 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns over 12 regular-season games as a rookie, making four starts before ending the year on the six-game injured list.

The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at Clemson University, where he played in 22 games and recorded eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. He transferred to the University of South Florida in 2022 and played one game before missing the rest of the season due to a groin injury. He finished his collegiate career at Garden City Community College in 2023 where he made 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns over seven games.

All 32 NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, August 26, after which they can set a 17-man practice roster. Ajou will be eligible for the practice roster once he clears waivers.

The Roughriders still hold Ajou’s exclusive CFL rights and will until February 2027.