Cincinnati Bengals waive Canadian TE Tanner McLachlan with injury designation

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived Canadian tight end Tanner McLachlan with an injury designation.

The six-foot-five, 244-pound native of Lethbridge, Alta. was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played two regular-season games for the Bengals as a rookie, seeing the field for five offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.

The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career at the University of Arizona where he made 79 receptions for 984 and six touchdowns. McLachlan started his collegiate career at Southern Utah University where he caught 15 passes for 168 yards and two scores.

The Calgary Stampeders hold McLachlan’s exclusive CFL rights as he was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

All 32 NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 active players on Tuesday, August 26. After players who have been released clear waivers, they are eligible to join practice squads on Wednesday, August 27.