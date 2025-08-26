Buffalo Bills release Canadian DL Paris Shand

The Buffalo Bills have released Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand.

The 24-year-old signed with the team after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career with two seasons at Louisiana State University, starting nine games in 2024. He made 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns over 25 games with the Tigers.

The native of Toronto, Ont. started his collegiate career at the University of Arizona, making 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 24 games.

The six-foot-four, 268-pound defender ran the forty-yard dash in 4.82 seconds at his pro day along with a 7.06-second three-cone drill and a 4.52-second short shuttle. He also repped 225 pounds 17 times on the bench press and posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a nine-foot, seven inch broad jump.

Shand’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the second round of this year’s draft.

All 32 NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 active players on Tuesday.

