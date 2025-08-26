B.C. Lions’ DL Mathieu Betts named CFL’s top performer for Week 12 by PFF

B.C. Lions’ defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 12, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 30-year-old native of Montreal, Que. earned an individual grade of 89.4 after recording five defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one sack in a 52-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. This is his second CFL All-Week selection of the season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris was the top-graded offensive player of the week. The 39-year-old completed 15-of-23 pass attempts for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 32-15 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The Montreal Alouettes had the highest-graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 68.6. Left tackle Nick Callender was the top-scoring individual at 74.5, followed by centre Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (71.5) and right guard Donald Ventrelli (67.6).

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 12.

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 85.0

RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | B.C. | 82.5

OL | Zack Williams | Calgary | 78.7

DL | Mathieu Betts | B.C. | 89.4

LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 76.1

DB | Arthur Hamlin | Montreal | 74.8

RET | Javon Leake | Edmonton | 78.1

K/P | Joe Couch | Saskatchewan | 77.4

ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 90.2

