3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 12

Week 12 of the 2025 CFL regular season has officially come and gone, which means we’ve finally reached the best time of the year: Labour Day Weekend. Before we get into this week’s rivalry matchups, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts

The veteran passer obliterated B.C.’s defence, which entered Week 12 as the CFL’s best unit against the pass. Arbuckle completed 26-of-33 pass attempts for 430 yards and three touchdowns and even added a score of his own along the ground. The 31-year-old may be playing for a 3-8 team but he’s on pace for almost 5,700 yards and 33 touchdown passes, leading some to question if he should be considered part of the race for M.O.P.

Honourable mention: RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Defensive player of the week: DL Clarence Hicks, Calgary Stampeders

The six-foot-two, 229-pound native of Pensacola, Fla. notched four defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, and two sacks in his team’s 32-15 win over Saskatchewan. The Roughriders entered Week 12 allowing only 1.2 sacks per game but gave up four in their loss to Calgary. Hicks was a big part of that pass-rushing success for the Stampeders, whose defence shut-out Saskatchewan in the second half of a key West Division tilt.

Honourable mention: DL Nick Taylor, Edmonton Elks

Special teams player of the week: KR Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

The former CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player struck yet again this week, returning a punt 80 yards for a touchdown against Ottawa. The 27-year-old native of Greensboro, N.C. now has 605 punt return yards, 507 kickoff return yards, and two return touchdowns to his name this season to help spurn the Elks to a three-game winning streak.

Honourable mention: LB Michael Ayers, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Breakout player of the week: REC Jake Herslow, Toronto Argonauts

The six-foot, 185-pound target was an honourable mention for this award two weeks ago but won it outright this time around after catching five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Toronto’s surprise win over the Lions. The Argonauts needed a receiver to step up in place of the injured Damonte Coxie and Herslow did exactly that, now having 19 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns through six games this season.

Honourable mention: DL Shaun Peterson Jr., Calgary Stampeders

Offensive line of the week: Calgary Stampeders

The unit of D’Antne Demery, Zack Williams, Christopher Fortin, Christy Nkanu, and Joshua Coker was the only offensive line to allow zero sacks this past week, helping Calgary get within two points of first place in the West Division. The Stampeders also had success running the ball behind their five starting offensive linemen as Dedrick Mills rushed 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Philpot, Jeshrun Antwi, and Vernon Adams Jr. combined for another 57 yards along the ground.

Honourable mention: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Coach of the week: HC/OC Ryan Dinwiddie, Toronto Argonauts

The fifth-year head coach has ripped his team multiple times this season but helped put together a brilliant game plan to decimate B.C.’s high-ranked defence. Not only did Nick Arbuckle have a career day through the air but rookie running back Spencer Brown ran 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, producing a rare strong rushing game for Toronto.

Honourable mention: HC Dave Dickenson, Calgary Stampeders

Best play of the week: REC Jalen Philpot, Calgary Stampeders

The former first-round pick out of the University of Calgary caught a short pass in the flat against Saskatchewan and was contacted by defensive back Jaxon Ford at the five-yard line. Philpot impressively managed to keep his footing and stretch all the way into the end zone, securing the second touchdown of the game for the Stampeders. At first glance, it looked like the receiver was down but replay confirmed that he stayed up until the ball had broken the plane.

Honourable mention: REC Ayden Eberhardt, B.C. Lions

Worst play of the week: B.C.’s field goals

We all know Sean Whyte is a great kicker but head coach Buck Pierce should probably use him less when his offence is deep in enemy territory. Whyte kicked an 11-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 14-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of B.C.’s loss to Toronto. Though it’d be unfair to say these field goals were why the Lions lost, it would have been better in hindsight for B.C. to keep the offence on the field and try for major scores. Ultra-conservative decision-making doesn’t often pay off.

Honourable mention: REC KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Best game of the week: B.C. Lions at Toronto Argonauts

86 points and 971 yards of net offence? Yes, please. Few things are more fun than CFL football when both quarterbacks are slinging it and that’s exactly what we were treated to on Saturday at BMO Field. The game also had a nice atmosphere with an unusually large crowd with the CNE taking place adjacent to the stadium. If you only watched one game this week, this was the most entertaining of the bunch.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders

Worst game of the week: Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks

This wasn’t necessarily a bad game but it was the most lacklustre of a relatively strong week. There was also a scary moment in this matchup when Ottawa defensive lineman Daniel Okpoko needed to be taken off in an ambulance, though he fortunately made a full recovery after spending a night in hospital.

Honourable mention: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes