Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran CFL receiver Kyran Moore: sources

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Kyran Moore, per sources.

Moore played with current franchise quarterback Zach Collaros during his rookie season in 2018 when both were in Saskatchewan together.

The 28-year-old Bessemer, Ala. native most recently played for the Edmonton Elks in 2023, recording 69 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL.

The five-foot-nine, 165-pound target spent his first four CFL seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering 210 receptions for 2,351 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he fell six yards shy of 1,000. He also suffered a torn ACL in 2021.

Winnipeg has suffered a rash of injuries at the receiver position with Dalton Schoen missing six straight games while Nic Demski and Jerreth Sterns were both unable to finish last week’s matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Blue Bombers (6-4) visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. ET for the 60th annual Labour Day Classic. Winnipeg is coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Riders four-game winning streak was snapped by the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.