Watch: Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma highlights from third NFL preseason game with Green Bay Packers

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma capped his 2025 NFL preseason with the Green Bay Packers by completing six-of-eight passes for 33 yards with one touchdown, his first through the air in the exhibition season, while avoiding throwing an interception.

The 23-year-old Elgersma signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May following a rookie mini-camp tryout, becoming the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and flashed despite limited reps in training camp, working his way into a competition for the third quarterback job.

The Packers have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26 to make a final decision on Elgersma’s future, when NFL teams are mandated to trim rosters to 53 players. If Green Bay elects to place him on the practice roster, he will have to clear waivers and could be claimed by any other franchise.