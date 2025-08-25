Saskatchewan Roughriders add NFL QB Ben DiNucci to negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added longtime NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci to their exclusive negotiation list.

The 28-year-old was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday following a brief stint in the team’s training camp. It was DiNucci’s fifth different NFL stint since joining the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The native of Atlanta, Ga. completed 23-of-43 pass attempts for 219 yards and rushed six times for 22 yards as a rookie with the Cowboys, going 0-1 as a starter. He returned to the team in 2021 but spent the entire year on the club’s practice roster.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound passer joined the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and threw for a league-leading 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 305 yards and three scores along the ground.

DiNucci has since had stints with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Falcons, though he never saw any regular-season action. According to Spotrac, DiNucci has earned $1.25 million in the NFL.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders removed two-time first-team AP All-American quarterback Zach Zebrowski from their negotiation list.

Each CFL team can place up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them their exclusive rights if they choose to sign in the league.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 31 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off back-to-back wins against Ottawa and Montreal, while the Roughriders had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 620 CKRM in Regina.