Queen’s Gaels rise in U Sports football rankings despite loss to Western

The Queen’s Gaels have risen one spot in the U Sports football rankings despite losing their opening game of the season to the Western Mustangs.

Queen’s led by 16 points with three minutes remaining against the perennial powerhouse Mustangs but were unable to close out the game. Western scored two quick touchdowns with two-point conversions to tie things up and even scored a go-ahead field goal following a Gaels fumble to take a brief lead. Queen’s quickly drove the field and kicked a field goal of their own with no time left, forcing overtime.

The OUA rivals played four rounds of overtime, which finally ended in a game-winning field goal from Western’s Brian Garrity. Despite the loss, the Gaels moved up the rankings from No. 7 to No. 6.

The Guelph Gryphons fell one spot in the rankings from No. 7 to No. 6 following their 33-28 loss to the Laurier Golden Hawks. The Regina Rams debuted on the list at No. 10, knocking off the St. FX X-Men, while the Manitoba Bisons and Saskatchewan Huskies remained at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

The top five spots remained unchanged from last week with the Laval Rouge et Or, Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, Montreal Carabins, Western Mustangs, and Bishop’s Gaiters filling the top-half of the list.

Other teams that received top-ten votes include the UBC Thunderbirds, Ottawa Gee-Gees, Saint Mary’s Huskies, Calgary Dinos, St. FX X-Men, Toronto Varsity Blues, McGill Redbirds, and York Lions.

For a full recap of this weekend’s U Sports action, click here.