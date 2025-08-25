Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Braxton Hill following release from Roughriders

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Braxton Hill to the practice roster following his release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound native of Anaconda, Mont. spent parts of the last two seasons with Saskatchewan, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with the team.

Hill finished his career at the University of Montana where he played 51 collegiate games and recorded 231 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He was named an All-American and first-team All-Big Sky as a senior.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (3-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 1 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a blowout win over B.C., while the Tiger-Cats were recently on a bye.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.