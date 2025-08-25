Week 12 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books, and we have a new team on top of the rankings yet again.

This topsy-turvy campaign has seen the number one ranking change hands six times already, with Saskatchewan, Montreal, Calgary, Hamilton, and Winnipeg all having stints at the top. Saskatchewan’s three-week run was the second-longest of any team, but that is all over as we head into the most contentious and unpredictable week of the year.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Calgary Stampeders (2)

Champions are built in the trenches, and the Stampeders are making a case for the best tandem of lines in the CFL. Clarence Hicks led the way with two sacks as the front four provided relentless pressure against Saskatchewan, while the big boys on offence paved the way for six different ball carriers. Calgary has looked nearly unstoppable when Vernon Adams Jr. has been healthy, and a clean sweep of their top competitor in the West has set the stage for one hell of a stretch run.

2) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

The Riders are still the top team in the CFL by record, but that rings a little hollow when you lose the season series to the team hot on your heels and get physically manhandled in the process. Trevor Harris was sacked four times as Saskatchewan got beaten up front by the Stampeders, and Corey Mace’s defence struggled to stop a multi-faceted ground attack. Interceptions by Jameer Thurman and Rolan Milligan Jr. did little to alter the outcome, as the league leaders were shut out offensively in the second half.

3) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)

The Ticats may have entered their recent bye week on a two-game losing streak, but they remain at the top of the East Division with a game still in hand. A much-needed rest should allow the team to get healthy and help Bo Levi Mitchell shake off his worst outing of the year in time for a marquee matchup with Toronto. Tickets have already sold out for the Labour Day Classic clash with their QEW rivals, which got a lot more interesting after the Argos’ win this week.

4) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5)

210 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown from Brady Oliveira powered the Bombers to a commanding road victory in Montreal, but winning came at a price. Receivers Jerreth Sterns and Nic Demski both went down with injuries in the first half, which left backup quarterback Chris Streveler running routes out wide. The health of both players, as well as Dalton Schoen, will be a hot topic ahead of the Labour Day Classic, but the team may have to look south of the border for reinforcements with the recent release of Ontaria Wilson by the New York Jets.

5) Edmonton Elks (6)

The Elks may still be fifth place in the West Division, but a third straight win now has them back on the fringes of the playoff race. Cody Fajardo has restored the belief in the offence, while the emergence of Noah Taylor as a pass rusher has brought some fire back on defence. A return touchdown from Javon Leake was the cherry on top of another victory and has the wind at their backs ahead of the annual Battle of Alberta.

6) Toronto Argonauts (9)

The Argos have had their struggles in 2025, but Nick Arbuckle is the least of their concerns right now. The reigning Grey Cup MVP proved that with a career-high 430-yard passing outing against B.C., doing it all without his top receiving target in Damonte Coxie. Cornerback Benjie Franklin padded the 50-burger with a savvy pick-six, as Toronto suddenly turned from the pretenders that Ryan Dinwiddie called out into legitimate competitors.

7) B.C. Lions (4)

Nathan Rourke and the Lions’ offence played more than well enough to win on Saturday, but that’s tough to do when the defence doesn’t show up to the ballpark. Mike Benevides’ unit allowed 529 yards of offence, eight scoring drives, and over 70 percent of second downs to be converted, while blowing a half-dozen coverage assignments down the field. A lacklustre pass rush and frequent busts down the field have led to an inconsistent season, and the upcoming bye week will provide time for yet more soul-searching.

8) Montreal Alouettes (8)

Fourth-string quarterback James Morgan’s first career start ended with respectable numbers, but that wasn’t enough to prevent the Alouettes from dropping their fourth consecutive game. On the plus side, Alexander Hollins finally had a breakout performance with five catches for 132 yards, including a 44-yard throw from Tyler Snead. However, injuries on offence remain a problem, and a once-vaunted defence failed to buck up against the reigning MOP.

9) Ottawa Redblacks (9)

The Redblacks continue to battle late in games, but a horrid start and a series of special teams miscues added another L to their record. Dustin Crum had a respectable evening with Dru Brown sidelined yet again, throwing for 277 yards and rushing for 59 more, but the team struggled to keep their biggest offensive weapons involved. Another bye week will bring increased scrutiny on the long-term future of head coach Bob Dyce as fan apathy grows for the CFL’s last-place team.