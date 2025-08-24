Cleveland Browns waive former Toronto Argonauts DL Ralph Holley

The Cleveland Browns have waived former CFL defensive tackle Ralph Holley ahead of the NFL cutdown deadline on Tuesday.

The West Bloomfield, Mich., native was a standout with the Toronto Argonauts last season, his first in the CFL. He recorded 22 tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble. His eight sacks tied for the league lead despite him playing mostly on the interior for Toronto.

Holley also played in the Argonauts’ three postseason games, posting one tackle and one sack in the East Final, en route to a 111th Grey Cup victory.

During December and January, the 25-year-old worked out for seven NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, before electing to sign with the Browns. He recorded one tackle in three preseason games.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound defender played collegiately at Western Michigan University where he recorded 138 tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 50 games with the Broncos. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2020 and second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2021.

At his 2022 NFL pro day, Holley ran 4.99 in the 40-yard dash, 4.67 short shuttle, and 7.53 three-cone drill while recording a 30-inch vertical and an eight-foot, 10-inch broad jump. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times.

Holley will now have to clear waivers and can be claimed by all 31 other NFL franchises. If he clears, the Browns can still elect to place him on the practice roster. If they do not and he doesn’t find another NFL landing spot, the Argonauts control his exclusive CFL rights for this season.