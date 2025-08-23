Toronto Argonauts turn the Lions into cubs in dominant victory (& six other thoughts)

It was football at the Canadian National Exhibition as the Toronto Argonauts hosted the B.C. Lions in their annual showcase at BMO Field. The excitement from the midway spilled into the stadium, fueling what was the Argonauts’ biggest crowd of the season. The big question: would the Double Blue turn this game into a celebration for the home fans, or would it unravel into a carnival of disappointments?

Fortunately for the Argonauts, it was a celebration, as they secured their third win of the season with a thrilling 52-34 victory over the Lions.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Arbuckle lights up the Lions

After throwing for 382 yards last week, Nick Arbuckle elevated his game even further, delivering a career-best 430 yards through the air while totalling four touchdowns — three passing and one on the ground.

His day began unevenly, with back-to-back red-zone drives stalling for field goals as B.C. grabbed a 14-6 lead. But once Arbuckle settled in, he took complete command, guiding the Argonauts to outscore the Lions 46-20 the rest of the way in a statement performance.

Along the way, he also surpassed his personal best for passing yards in a season, eclipsing the 3,292-yard mark he hit in 2022. With the Labour Day Classic looming in Hamilton, the spotlight is on: if Arbuckle excels again, the team may not need Chad Kelly.

Brissett rises for the Double Blue

With Damonte Coxie sidelined, the Argonauts needed a receiver who could command the Lions’ attention and create the kind of problems Coxie has caused all season. Enter Canadian wideout Dejon Brissett, who delivered with four catches for 118 yards, including a highlight 57-yard grab.

“That was actually my first 100-yard game ever in the CFL. So that feels great,” Brissett said post-game.

While he didn’t find the end zone, performances like this build confidence not only in Brissett himself, but also in his quarterback and coaching staff. After all, in football, the more weapons you have, the more dangerous your offence becomes.

Stout defence sparks statement win

Early in the game, the Argonauts’ defence was being picked apart by Nathan Rourke, who came out sharp as the Lions built a 14-6 lead. Even after Toronto pulled even at 14, momentum still favoured B.C., until Benjie Franklin delivered the turning point.

Reading Rourke perfectly, Franklin jumped the route and returned an interception 57 yards for a pick-six, giving the Argonauts their first lead of the night. From that moment on, the defence held firm. Instead of breaking late, as they did two weeks ago against Ottawa, they provided the spark the team needed, standing tall and helping to secure a key victory.

Could’ve easily been a bad day at the office

For a team that has struggled through inconsistent performances and stretches of poor play this season, the early stages of this game looked like they might spell disaster. A poor showing could have exposed the Argonauts as pretenders rather than simply victims of narrow losses.

Instead, Toronto delivered a performance that may have flipped the script on their season. With this win, the Argonauts are firmly back in the mix and, perhaps most importantly, in control of their own destiny. For Argonauts fans, that means the promise of meaningful football as the calendar turns and the chill of true “football weather” arrives.

Herslow the problem

Two weeks ago, it was the hurdle seen around the CFL. Last week, it was a Randy Moss–like touchdown grab that had fans buzzing. Today, the highlight reel got another entry: five receptions for 149 yards, including a 70-yard strike that effectively served as the dagger in the Argonauts’ win on this Saturday afternoon. Each week, Herslow seems to add a new chapter to his rising profile, quickly cementing himself as one of Toronto’s most electrifying playmakers.

What stands out most is not just the raw production but the timing of his impact. Every big play seems to come in a moment when the Argonauts need a boost, and he has delivered. His ability to stretch defences vertically opens up space for Toronto’s other weapons, taking pressure off the quarterback while forcing opposing secondaries to pick their poison. That kind of presence is invaluable on a roster already loaded at receiver.

SEEEEEEEEEEE YA ✌️ HERSLOW HAS HIS SECOND TD! pic.twitter.com/LUyN3rGg1x — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 23, 2025

You can count on Brown

Spencer Brown was hardly a household name among Argonauts fans at the start of the day, but that changed quickly once Deonta McMahon went down with an injury. Thrust unexpectedly into action, Brown seized the moment, rushing for 85 yards and finding the end zone on a determined touchdown run.

Just a week ago, there were questions about whether cutting Ka’Deem Carey had been the right move, as the Argonauts had struggled to consistently establish a ground game. On a day when the Argonauts excelled in all three phases, Brown’s breakout showing provided an answer of its own. His performance wasn’t just a pleasant surprise; it was the metaphorical cherry on top of the Argonauts’ most complete win of the season.

Building momentum for Labour Day

As this recap comes to a close, the Argonauts now set their sights on September 1, when they make their lone trip down the QEW to face the formidable Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the iconic Labour Day Classic. Regardless of the standings, the rivalry’s intensity always runs deep, and both teams will be hungry for the win.

“We needed to build confidence,” coach Dinwiddie said post-game, reflecting on the significance of today’s victory.

That newfound confidence will serve as crucial momentum heading into Hamilton, where the Argonauts have an opportunity to shake up the East Division before entering their second bye week of the season. With the season at a pivotal point, the Argonauts look to be poised to take control of their own destiny.