Ottawa Redblacks’ DL Daniel Okpoko released from hospital after injury scare

Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive lineman Daniel Okpoko has been discharged from the hospital following a scary incident during Friday night’s loss to Edmonton.

According to a report from Postmedia’s Don Brennan, all scans came back negative after the 25-year-old had to be immobilized and rushed off the field in an ambulance.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask., was involved in a tackle on Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo with 2:40 remaining in the game, taking a minor blow to his head. After initially getting up, Okpoko appeared to indicate he required medical attention before collapsing.

Trainers from both teams rapidly attended to the second-year player and placed him on a spine board. After an extended delay, he was taken away to a local hospital. In a statement after the game, the Redblacks said that he was alert and responsive with feeling in all extremities.

Okpoko has appeared in 11 games this season, registering 10 defensive tackles and one sack. Originally selected with the 11th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft out of San Diego State University, he recorded five defensive tackles in 18 games as a rookie.

The Ottawa Redblacks lost 30-20 on Friday, dropping them to 3-8 on the season. The team is on a bye next week before returning to action on Friday, September 5 when they host the B.C. Lions.