New York Jets waive former CFL receiver Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson

The New York Jets have waived former CFL receiver Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson.

The 26-year-old native of Ashburn, Ga. didn’t register a reception during the team’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. He was productive in the team’s first two preseason games, making three catches for 38 yards.

Wilson caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, his first season in the CFL. He finished ninth in receiving yards league-wide and second on his team behind Nic Demski.

The Blue Bombers still hold Wilson’s exclusive CFL rights and will through February of next year regardless of whether or not he rejoins the team. The team suffered injuries to Demski and Jerreth Sterns in this week’s win over the Montreal Alouettes, leaving two significant holes in the receiving corps.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound target played 51 collegiate games at Florida State University where he caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 as an undrafted free agent but didn’t appear in any regular-season games with the team.

All 32 NFL teams must reduce their active rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.