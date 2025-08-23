Atlanta Falcons release Canadian TE Nikola Kalinic

The Atlanta Falcons have released 12 players following the conclusion of their preseason, including Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic.

The six-foot-four, 248-pounder spent most of the past two seasons on the practice roster with the Los Angeles Rams, dressing for two games in 2024 and playing 28 snaps on special teams. He signed with the Falcons as a free agent in January.

Kalinic first broke into the NFL as a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He dressed for seven games with the team and made two starts, playing 47 snaps on offence and 42 snaps on special teams. He returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

The 28-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of York University. He dressed for 30 games over two seasons with the team, making 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalinic played 31 collegiate games with the Lions, making 38 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to be named an OUA all-star twice in one season — once on offence and once on special teams.

Atlanta finished second in the NFC South at 8-9 in 2024.