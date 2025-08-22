Toronto Argonauts move Jake Herslow into starting role following Damonte Coxie injury

The Toronto Argonauts will be giving some more run to an intriguing young receiver against the B.C. Lions.

Jake Herslow will step into a starting role this week following the head injury to leading target Damonte Coxie, who was placed on the one-game injured list. The 27-year-old has appeared in five games this season as a backup but has seen significant action the last two weeks, catching 14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Herslow will have big shoes to fill, as Coxie currently sits second in CFL receiving yardage, having caught 48 passes for 854 yards and six touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Jordan Williams (shoulder) has been placed on the one-game injured list and will cede his starting role to rookie Ricky Correia. Defensive back Delonte Hood will draw into the lineup and take over at field corner from National Jonathan Edouard.

Long-snapper Adam Guillemette (head) has been placed on the six-game injured list. Simon Chaves, who was acquired via trade on Thursday, will get the nod in his place.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-8) will host the B.C. Lions (5-5) at BMO Field on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Argonauts lost 28-20 against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 26 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1050 in Toronto.