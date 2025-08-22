Reigning Vanier Cup champion Laval Rouge et Or top U Sports preseason rankings

The Laval Rouge et Or remain the team to beat in Canadian university football ahead of the opening of the 2025 season.

The reigning Vanier Cup champions topped the first edition of the U Sports’ weekly rankings. The inaugural list ordered all 27 teams based on their respective ELO ratings, which uses an algorithm to generate a statistical calculation of a team’s strength based on certain customized variables. Beginning on Monday, the league will release their regular top 10 rankings, which evenly weight ELO scores and media voting.

Under the current statistical model, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, who fell 22–17 to Laval in last year’s national championship, are ranked second. The Bishop’s Gaiters are the top AUS team at number five, while the Manitoba Bisons check in at number eight as the top Canada West program.

The full list of teams can be seen below.

Pos Team League ELO Rating 1 Laval RSEQ 1777.4364 2 Laurier OUA 1773.2011 3 Montreal RSEQ 1708.7391 4 Western OUA 1691.5396 5 Bishop’s AUS 1644.7563 6 Guelph OUA 1577.3494 7 Queen’s OUA 1569.0482 8 Manitoba Canada West 1549.1430 9 Saskatchewan Canada West 1546.9886 10 StFX AUS 1540.7849 11 UBC Canada West 1535.4483 12 Regina Canada West 1524.1084 13 Windsor OUA 1515.3903 14 Saint Mary’s AUS 1510.6521 15 Ottawa OUA 1471.7157 16 Alberta Canada West 1463.5500 17 McMaster OUA 1449.2942 18 Calgary Canada West 1443.1784 19 Carleton OUA 1433.1662 20 McGill RSEQ 1418.6573 21 Concordia RSEQ 1403.5486 22 Sherbrooke RSEQ 1379.2134 23 Acadia AUS 1342.0687 24 York OUA 1326.5030 25 Mount Allison AUS 1319.7890 26 Waterloo OUA 1296.6042 27 Toronto OUA 1288.1255

The 2025 U Sports season begins on Friday, August 22, when the Acadia Axemen travel to Halifax to face the Saint Mary’s Huskies at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Three of the four conferences — Atlantic University Sport (AUS), Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) — begin play this weekend, while the Canada West will take to the field next week.

All the action will lead up to the 60th Vanier Cup, which is set for Saturday, November 22 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. It will be the first time the championship game is staged in Regina.

“The 60th Vanier Cup is a milestone for our sport and a celebration of generations of student-athletes, coaches and communities,” U SPORTS CEO Pierre Arsenault said in a statement. “With more than 200 U SPORTS alumni playing in the Canadian Football League, and the 2024-25 Lois and Doug Mitchell Award winner Taylor Elgersma continuing his quest to become an NFL quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, the pathway from our fields to the pros has never been stronger.”

U SPORTS Football Schedule (Week 1)

Friday August 22

Acadia @ Saint Mary’s, 6 pm ET (AUStv)

Sherbrooke @ McGill, 7 pm ET (McGill Sports)

Saturday August 23

McMaster @ York, 1 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Concordia @ Montréal, 2 pm ET (TVA Sports)

Bishop’s @ Mount Allison, 3 pm ET (AUStv)

Western @ Queen’s, 3 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Toronto @ Carleton, 4 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Ottawa @ Waterloo, 4 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Laurier @ Guelph, 6 pm ET (OUA.tv)