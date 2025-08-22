Reigning Vanier Cup champion Laval Rouge et Or top U Sports preseason rankings

3Down Staff
Photo courtesy: Laval Athletics

The Laval Rouge et Or remain the team to beat in Canadian university football ahead of the opening of the 2025 season.

The reigning Vanier Cup champions topped the first edition of the U Sports’ weekly rankings. The inaugural list ordered all 27 teams based on their respective ELO ratings, which uses an algorithm to generate a statistical calculation of a team’s strength based on certain customized variables. Beginning on Monday, the league will release their regular top 10 rankings, which evenly weight ELO scores and media voting.

Under the current statistical model, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, who fell 22–17 to Laval in last year’s national championship, are ranked second. The Bishop’s Gaiters are the top AUS team at number five, while the Manitoba Bisons check in at number eight as the top Canada West program.

The full list of teams can be seen below.

Pos

Team

League

ELO Rating

1

 Laval RSEQ

1777.4364

2

 Laurier OUA

1773.2011

3

 Montreal RSEQ

1708.7391

4

 Western OUA

1691.5396

5

 Bishop’s AUS

1644.7563

6

 Guelph OUA

1577.3494

7

 Queen’s OUA

1569.0482

8

 Manitoba Canada West

1549.1430

9

 Saskatchewan Canada West

1546.9886

10

 StFX AUS

1540.7849

11

 UBC Canada West

1535.4483

12

 Regina Canada West

1524.1084

13

 Windsor OUA

1515.3903

14

 Saint Mary’s AUS

1510.6521

15

 Ottawa OUA

1471.7157

16

 Alberta Canada West

1463.5500

17

 McMaster OUA

1449.2942

18

 Calgary Canada West

1443.1784

19

 Carleton OUA

1433.1662

20

 McGill RSEQ

1418.6573

21

 Concordia RSEQ

1403.5486

22

 Sherbrooke RSEQ

1379.2134

23

 Acadia AUS

1342.0687

24

 York OUA

1326.5030

25

 Mount Allison AUS

1319.7890

26

 Waterloo OUA

1296.6042

27

 Toronto OUA

1288.1255

The 2025 U Sports season begins on Friday, August 22, when the Acadia Axemen travel to Halifax to face the Saint Mary’s Huskies at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Three of the four conferences — Atlantic University Sport (AUS), Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) — begin play this weekend, while the Canada West will take to the field next week.

All the action will lead up to the 60th Vanier Cup, which is set for Saturday, November 22 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. It will be the first time the championship game is staged in Regina.

“The 60th Vanier Cup is a milestone for our sport and a celebration of generations of student-athletes, coaches and communities,” U SPORTS CEO Pierre Arsenault said in a statement. “With more than 200 U SPORTS alumni playing in the Canadian Football League, and the 2024-25 Lois and Doug Mitchell Award winner Taylor Elgersma continuing his quest to become an NFL quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, the pathway from our fields to the pros has never been stronger.”

U SPORTS Football Schedule (Week 1)

Friday August 22

Acadia @ Saint Mary’s, 6 pm ET (AUStv)

Sherbrooke @ McGill, 7 pm ET (McGill Sports)

Saturday August 23

McMaster @ York, 1 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Concordia @ Montréal, 2 pm ET (TVA Sports)

Bishop’s @ Mount Allison, 3 pm ET (AUStv)

Western @ Queen’s, 3 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Toronto @ Carleton, 4 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Ottawa @ Waterloo, 4 pm ET (OUA.tv)

Laurier @ Guelph, 6 pm ET (OUA.tv)

