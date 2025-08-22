New England Patriots release Canadian offensive lineman Sidy Sow

The New England Patriots have parted ways with Canadian offensive lineman Sidy Sow following their final preseason game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced the move, as well as 13 other cuts, at a press conference on Friday afternoon. NFL teams have until August 26 to make their final roster cuts, though the Patriots elected to act decisively with their first batch of releases coming just hours after they lost to the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Sow was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 117th overall, by New England. He started 13 of the 15 games he played as a rookie that season, but took on a reduced role in 2024 with just one start in 12 appearances. After an organizational transition, it appears he fell completely out of favour.

The native of Bromont, Que. spent six collegiate seasons with Eastern Michigan University and made 54 career starts, setting an all-time school record. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) in both 2021 and 2022, while earning third-team All-MAC in 2020.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders own Sow’s CFL rights in perpetuity after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft. However, the 27-year-old is likely to exhaust all NFL options before coming back north and could be an intriguing reclaimation project for a team looking to upgrade their offensive line depth after training camp.