Hamilton Tiger-Cats sell out Labour Day Classic clash with Toronto Argonauts

The Tiger-Cats will have a packed house at Hamilton Stadium for their marquee home game of the year.

On Friday, the team announced that tickets had sold out for the Labour Day Classic against the Toronto Argonauts one week in advance. This marks the team’s second consecutive capacity game after they sold out their “Shai Rally Day” game against the B.C. Lions on August 7, when they hosted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Ticats regularly sell out with crowds of over 25,000 for the annual Labour Day Classic, which remains one of the fiercest rivalries in Canadian sports. This year’s game will also feature a halftime performance from Juno Award-winning artist JJ Wilde, as well as the Purolator Tackle Hunger food drive.

Despite the announcement, a select number of additional standing room tickets in the Stipley End Zone have been released for the game.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4) are currently on a bye week and find themselves in the midst of a two-game losing streak. They will welcome the Argos (2-8) on Monday, September 1 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.